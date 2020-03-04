Mom of California terrorist to plead to destroying evidence

In this Dec. 7, 2015, file photo, San Bernardino County employees hold up photos of the San Bernardino shooting victims during a candlelight vigil in San Bernardino, Calif. Rafia Sultana Shareef, a.k.a. Rafia Farook, of Corona, mother of Farook the male shooter in 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge of intending to impede a federal criminal investigation by shredding a map her son generated in connection with the attack. Rafia Farook has agreed to plead guilty to a one-count information charging her with alteration, destruction, and mutilation of records. (Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)