Police searching statewide for missing Northern Ohio man believed to be in danger

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Olmsted Falls Police Department is searching for missing man last seen Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Floyd Allen Lehman Jr., 75, reportedly walked away from his Cuyahoga County home on Douglas Lane and failed to return.
Lehman suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s and high blood pressure.
He is described as 6′0″, 205 lbs. with grey hair and green eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige jacket with a leather collar and a black-and-brown camouflage Trump hat.
Lehman reportedly has a tattoo on his left forearm with “13 1/2” printed on it.
Police say he told a neighbor he wanted to go to Pennsylvania today.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1.866.693.9171.
