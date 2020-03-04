Shipment from Germany to Texas placed on hold in Louisville following gross discovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you don’t like insects, you might want to stop reading.
A shipment from Germany arrived at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, containing X-box gaming controllers.
Also found in the package were egg masses and live insect larvae. Yuck.
The shipment was originally bound for Texas, but placed on an agriculture hold in Louisville, where a customs crew made the gruesome discovery. The Chicago office of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted a photo of the find:
