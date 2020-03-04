StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Quiet weather pattern into the weekend.
We will have a couple of fronts pass through for the rest of the week but most will just kick up the wind with only a small risk for some sprinkles or a brief shower.
A stronger push of cold air dives in Friday morning. The cloud deck may hold tough into the afternoon. Especially along and east of I-65. If that is the case, expected highs mainly in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s with the strong wind gusts. Even a few snow flurries possible.
In areas that see the clouds break up, it will still be quite blustery but temperatures will have a chance to push into the 40s.
The weekend still looks fantastic with a cool setup Saturday but sunny.
Sunday will see another big surge of warmth with highs in the 65-70 degree range!
Enjoy it, next week is more active with rain chances.
More on today’s video regarding that setup...
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.