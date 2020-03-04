Tennessee shocks #6 UK 81-73 on “Senior Night”

“We’ve been on a heck of a run, and this team has done a lot of good stuff,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “The one thing we worry about is if the game is let to be physical, like, Nick’s getting, then we need to learn to play in these kind of games. You have a lead, we came out of a timeout, I had to call one, we’re running a play to try to get something near that basket, we take a jump shot, like just shoot it, like what?”