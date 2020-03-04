THURSDAY’S FORECAST: A chilly start with a mild finish

- Friday - Coolest of the next 10 days
- Big warm-up for the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chilly temperatures overnight with low temperatures down into the 30s by early Thursday morning.
Those cool readings Thursday will rebound nicely with highs expected in the lower 60s by afternoon. A weak boundary will pass during the afternoon or early evening increasing clouds for a bit and bringing a sprinkle chance.
With the front past us on Thursday night it will be colder with a mainly cloudy sky. The wind will increase toward sunrise as well as lows get down into the 30s.
Friday will be a blustery day with gusty winds, broken to scattered clouds, and highs only in the 40s. The snow shower chance is too low in our area to put into our precipitation chance, but may impact areas closer to Lexington.
