Traffic Alert: ‘Serious crash’ shuts down I-71 N near I-265
By WAVE3.com Staff | March 4, 2020 at 10:56 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 10:59 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have shut down I-71 Northbound near I-265 after a crash.

MetroSafe confirmed that the “serious crash” involved a car and a semi and occurred at 10:16 AM Wednesday.

I-71 Northbound is closed, and drivers are being detoured off I-71 at the Watterson Expressway westbound.

There has been no word on the condition of the people involved in this crash.

According to KYTC, the roadway could be blocked for two to three hours

This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

