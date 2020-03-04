Trebek reaches 1-year mark in cancer fight with hope, candor

“But I brushed that aside quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal, a betrayal of my wife and soul mate Jean, who has given her all to help me survive,” Trebek said. “It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration, and a cheerleader of sorts, for the value of living and hope. And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”