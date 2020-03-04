UPDATE: EF-2 tornado damages homes in Alvaton

ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents in the Cobblestone neighborhood are picking up the pieces after a tornado touched down Monday night.
The National Weather Service out of Louisville confirmed a preliminary EF-2 with wind speeds up to 115 miles per hour.
Residents say it happened around midnight and only lasted about 30 seconds. They heard a huge roar and it was over, with no time to take cover.
"We didn't have time for that. I mean literally by the time that we ran and got our daughter we kind of stood behind some walls as we heard the glass shattering but it was over that quick. It started and stopped that quick. I mean, that is the scary part," said Will Spalding.
One house had the entire back porch ripped off and sent two by fours flying across the street into one neighbor’s roof and another’s window.
"Yeah, their porch is off and it flew and landed in the house behind us actually, so it is laying in their driveway so there is kind of wood and stuff spread out everywhere, so they got it bad over there," said Zack Sherrill.
Several trees were uprooted and residents are assessing the damage.
The tornado was part of a cluster of storms rolling through the region that produced tornadoes in Tennessee, damaging around 40 buildings with at least 22 people killed as of Tuesday afternoon.
An EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 miles per hour in Crofton was also confirmed by the National Weather Service out of Paducah.
Copyright WBKO. All rights reserved.