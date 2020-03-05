Arrest made in Marion County murder investigation

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A 21-year-old Marion County man is charged with murder in a shooting that took place Tuesday morning.
Kentucky State Police investigators found Tevaughn Porter, 28, dead with a gunshot wound outside of a home on Oak Street in Lebanon around 6:25 a.m., Trooper Nicholas Hale confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
21-year-old Treyvon Downs was arrested after being interviewed and is charged with Porter’s murder.
KSP is investigating the crime.
Downs is being held at the Marion County Detention Center.
