Bill to combat human trafficking clears Ky. House committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – A Kentucky House bill to combat human trafficking has passed its first hurdle in the legislature.
The House Majority Leadership revealed that members of the House Committee on Judiciary unanimously approved House Bill 2 on Wednesday.
“HB 2 is the result of a collaborative effort with Attorney General Daniel Cameron and other stakeholders to provide common sense solutions to human trafficking,” House Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles said in a statement. “I believe we have an education issue in our state, that people not only don’t understand how many forms human trafficking can take, nor are they aware of the resources available to victims. HB 2 is the first step in addressing these challenges.”
The bill defines human trafficking as the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some commercial sex act or labor.
Other provisions of the bill include:
- increase resources and the awareness of resources available to victims
- closing a loophole in how human trafficking offenders are treated in relation to the sex offender registry
- providing greater support to law enforcement and prosecutors working human trafficking cases
- requires signs with the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline phone number and other resources available for victims to be posted in public restrooms at airports, bus stops, train stations, and truck stops
General Cameron supports HB 2, saying in a statement, “Today’s committee vote on HB 2 reaffirms the commitment of our House Majority to combat the heinous crime of human trafficking. This comprehensive human trafficking legislation more accurately reflects the definition of human trafficking and makes it easier for law enforcement to arrest and prosecute traffickers by aligning state law with existing federal laws. I am appreciative to Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles for sponsoring this important legislation and Judiciary Committee Chair Jason Petrie for his leadership.”
To read more about HB 2, click here.
The 60-day legislative session ends on April 15.
