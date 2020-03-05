Brownstown shooting under investigation

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are investigating after a a father and son showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
The investigation started early Thursday morning. A 40-year-old man and his 5-year-old son both showed up at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour just after midnight. Police learned the man was holding a gun when it accidentally went off, hitting him and his son in the legs.
ISP’s investigation says it happened at 1027 W. Oak Street in Brownstown. That’s just down the street from Brownstown High School.
Both the father and son had gunshot wounds to their legs. The father was treated and released. The son was taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment. He is expected to be okay.
The investigation will be turned over to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.
