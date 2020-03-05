Caretakers appear in court following 68-year-old man’s death in their care

Fifty-six-year-old Patricia Campbell and 50-year-old Russell Cartuyvelles are accused of neglecting Danny Harris. (Source: Picasa)
SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - Two caretakers facing felony neglect charges in connection to the death of a 68-year-old man appeared in court Thursday morning.

Fifty-six-year-old Patricia Campbell and 50-year-old Russell Cartuyvelles are accused of neglecting Danny Harris.

Police said Harris was incapable of caring for himself because of medical and mental issues. He died in February at a home that was not a licensed care facility.

Campbell and Cartuyvelles are due back in court March 26.

