Caretakers appear in court following 68-year-old man’s death in their care

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - Two caretakers facing felony neglect charges in connection to the death of a 68-year-old man appeared in court Thursday morning.
Fifty-six-year-old Patricia Campbell and 50-year-old Russell Cartuyvelles are accused of neglecting Danny Harris.
Police said Harris was incapable of caring for himself because of medical and mental issues. He died in February at a home that was not a licensed care facility.
Campbell and Cartuyvelles are due back in court March 26.
