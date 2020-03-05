Clark County Health Department celebrates new facility with ribbon cutting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, representatives from the Clark County Health Department cut the ribbon to their new $1 million facility.
The new building, located at 1201 Wall Street in Jeffersonville, Ind., is 9,600-square-feet and will house 32 full-time employees.
The health department will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Clark County Health Department provides information on environmental and individual health needs. through education, regulation, health promotion and disease prevention, detection, treatment and care.
The organization also houses birth and death records, as well as provide public health nursing for immunizations and vaccines, emergency preparedness, environmental health safety and management and various health screenings.
