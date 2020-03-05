FORECAST: Enjoy the 60s later, cold air is about to blast in!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FRIDAY: Wind gusts of 30-40 mph at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds will briefly clear out Thursday afternoon. That should allow for a nice temperature jump into the 60s. It will be breezy at times later today. A cold front will move in during the evening with increasing clouds.
The wind will ramp up overnight as we turn colder.
A cold and windy day is expected on Friday. A few flurries will be possible along/east of I-65 on Friday. Clouds will hold tough for all areas in the morning, and likely holding on along I-65 and points east for the afternoon. Get ready for cold wind chills! Clouds will slowly erode away overnight allow for a much colder night!
Next week looks active with a few rain systems tracking through.
