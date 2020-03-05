FORECAST: Enjoy the 60s later, cold air is about to blast in!

FORECAST: Enjoy the 60s later, cold air is about to blast in!
Temperatures will be up into the 60s by this afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Goode | March 3, 2020 at 6:28 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 9:49 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FRIDAY: Wind gusts of 30-40 mph at times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds will briefly clear out Thursday afternoon. That should allow for a nice temperature jump into the 60s. It will be breezy at times later today. A cold front will move in during the evening with increasing clouds.

The wind will ramp up overnight as we turn colder.

A cold and windy day is expected on Friday. A few flurries will be possible along/east of I-65 on Friday. Clouds will hold tough for all areas in the morning, and likely holding on along I-65 and points east for the afternoon. Get ready for cold wind chills! Clouds will slowly erode away overnight allow for a much colder night!

Next week looks active with a few rain systems tracking through.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 3/5 9AM

· Click here for the 3-day forecast

· Get the #WAVE3Weather app

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.