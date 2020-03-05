FORECAST: Flurries possible Friday morning; Much nicer for the weekend

- FRIDAY: Wind gusts of 30-40 mph at times
- Big warm-up for the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be on the increase overnight as winds from the north ramp up. Wind gusts early Friday morning will range between 30 and 35 mph. Temperatures overnight will dip into the 30s. The Friday morning wind and cold will be accompanied by flurries along and east of I-65. Given how windy it will be, visibility may be reduced at times as flurries fall. The raw weather continues with highs only bumping up a few degrees into the lower 40s. Clouds will slowly erode away Friday night, allowing for a much colder night in the 20s!
Full sunshine returns on Saturday highs back in the 50s.
Active weather returns for next week with showers likely late Monday into Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible through next week. Highs look to be in the 60s most days.
