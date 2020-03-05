FORECAST: Pleasant day before winter makes a comeback

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see partly sunny skies today with highs in the 60s by this afternoon. A weak boundary will pass during the afternoon or early evening increasing clouds for a bit and bringing a small sprinkle chance.
With the front off to our east tonight, it will be colder as clouds increase. The wind ramps up toward sunrise as well as lows slide into the 30s.
It will feel like Winter on Friday as we deal with gusty winds, cloudy skies, and highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few flurries and sprinkles may be seen tomorrow, but areas closer to Lexington have a better precipitation chance. Decreasing clouds overnight with lows in the 20s.
The weekend features plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs jump from the 50s on Saturday into the 60s on Sunday.
