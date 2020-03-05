Indiana faces tough test vs No. 24 Wisconsin

TEAM LEADERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is putting up 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hoosiers. Justin Smith is also a top contributor, producing 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Badgers have been led by Nate Reuvers, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.NATE IS A FORCE: Reuvers has connected on 32.6 percent of the 86 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last five games. He's also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.