Jackson-Davis leads Hoosiers over Minnesota 72-67

(WAVE) - Trayce Jackson-Davis had 18 points and 9 rebounds as Indiana (19-11, 9-10 Big Ten) used a 9-1 run late in the second half to hold off Minnesota 72-67 on Wednesday night in Assembly Hall.
The Golden Gophers (13-16, 7-12) trailed most of the first half, but headed to the locker room with a 34-32 lead thanks to a late three-pointer from Isaiah Ihnen.
When Daniel Oturu snagged a Devonte Green pass with one hand and sailed in for a slam, Minnesota led 51-50 with just under 11 minutes to play. He had 24 points and 16 rebounds.
Joey Brunk put the Hoosiers in front for good with a drive to make it 56-54. Brunk finished with 12 points and 8 boards.
The 9-1 run that followed put the game away. Jackson-Davis had a slam and Al Durham an acrobatic runner. Five Hoosiers scored in double figures. Rob Phinisee had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
“We focus on day by day, we focus on winning a practice, so really we just want to tomorrow get after it in practice and do what we can so we can beat Wisconsin,” Phinisee said.
The Hoosiers host #24 Wisconsin on Saturday at 12 p.m.
