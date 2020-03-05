Jogger says she was chased by stranger through Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – For one Louisville woman, a morning jog turned into a run for her life Tuesday.
Kristen Nelson said she was running in Cherokee Park around 5:30 a.m., near Park Boundary and Millvale Road, when a man started chasing her on a bike.
"He kept pedaling closer and he said, 'Do you know what time it is?'" Nelson told WAVE 3 News. "At that point, he threw his bike down and just came after me."
Nelson said he was a dark-skinned man with an accent, wearing street clothes instead of cycling gear.
“I took off running and screaming as loud as I could,” she said. “He was chasing me, and I was able to dial 9-1-1. I knew, ‘I’ve got to get 9-1-1 because if he catches me, I don’t know what’s going to happen.’”
Soon after, she said LMPD officers found her and began looking for the man, who had, by then, stopped chasing her.
No arrests have been made, per LMPD, but investigators want the public to come forward with any information they have about what happened.
Right now, the department doesn’t have any suspects.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a runner herself, said what happened to Nelson isn't common, but it’s important for runners, especially women, to be prepared for those types of situations.
"I'm a runner, and when I run, I like to make sure I always look at the street signs," Ruoff said, "so I can call it out in my head in case something does happen."
Her other advice is for people to take actions like those Nelson took Tuesday morning.
“Get away from the situation as quickly as possible, and be as loud and draw as much attention as possible," Ruoff said.
She adds running in well-lit areas with others and being aware of surroundings can also make runs safer. Ruoff said pepper spray and self-defense training are helpful, too.
Nelson said it might be a while until she runs alone again, but she wanted to let people know what happened to her before it happens to someone else.
“If I had heard a week from now someone was attacked here, and I didn’t say anything, someone else’s story might not be like mine, that they were able to get away,” she said.
