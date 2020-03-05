Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana House Speaker Patrick is about to cast his final votes as he wraps up a 50-year lawmaker career that’s made him the longest-serving member in the Legislature’s history. Fellow legislators honored the South Bend Democrat on Wednesday for his time leading the House or serving as its chief budget writer through much of the 1990s and 2000s. He clashed frequently with then-Gov. Mitch Daniels and led fellow Democrats on a five-week legislative boycott in 2011 trying to block passage of a state “right-to-work” law. Legislators recalled him as an often-combative and tough negotiator. Bauer said he believed serving in a state legislature is better than Congress because of being close to the people who lawmakers are trying to help.