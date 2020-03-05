Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA LEGISLATURE-TARGETING INDIANAPOLIS
Indiana Republicans foiling plans of Indianapolis Democrats
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The blue wave that solidified Democrats’ hold on the Indianapolis city government in last year's local election isn’t sitting well with the Republicans who dominate the Indiana Statehouse. Republicans are using the closing days of the legislative session to push ahead proposals to block new Indianapolis regulations on rental properties, strip some funding from the city’s bus system and impose tougher a tougher anti-panhandling law. Republicans maintain they are stepping in on issues where city officials have overreached or failed to act when needed. Democratic Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has been restrained in his criticism of those proposals, but legislative Democrats argue Republicans are trampling on the decisions of local officials.
CORRECTIONAL OFFICER CHARGED
Indiana jail officer charged with sexually assaulting woman
VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana correctional officer has been arrested after a female inmate he was transporting accused him of assaulting her. Indiana State Police say 23-year-old Malyk Jawaun Johnson of Montgomery was charged Wednesday with sexual battery, official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate. Police say Johnson was assigned to pick up the 37-year-old woman at the Henderson County Jail in Henderson, Kentucky, on Feb. 17 and take her to Knox County to face local charges there. While en route, he allegedly stopped at a gas station and bought the woman tobacco. When the two entered Knox County, he allegedly pulled off on a rural road and assaulted the woman. She told her attorney, who told prosecutors.
SAAB-FIGHTER JET PLANT
Indiana city OKs tax incentives for Saab fighter jet plant
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city has approved tax incentives for Swedish manufacturer Saab’s plans to build a $37 million plant where it will make fuselages for a new U.S. Air Force training jet at Purdue University's research and business district. The Journal & Courier reports that the tax incentives approved Monday by the West Lafayette City Council come as construction of the plant is expected to start this month near the Purdue Airport. Saab announced its plans in May 2019 to make fuselages for the next-generation Boeing T-X jet trainer at a plant at Purdue University’s Discovery Park District. Saab expects to hire 200 workers for that plant.
INDIANA FIRE MARSHAL
Suburban Indianapolis fire chief named state fire marshal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a suburban Indianapolis fire chief to become the state's next state fire marshal. Holcomb announced Wednesday that he had named Plainfield Fire Chief Joel Thacker to oversee the state agency that investigates suspicious fires, promotes fire prevention and enforces safety codes in public buildings. Thacker will begin his new duties April 6. Holcomb says Thacker has “risen through the ranks to bring 28 years of fire and emergency response experience" to his new position. Thacker will succeed former South Bend fire chief Stephen Cox, who Holcomb appointed executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in January.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-BAUER RETIRING
Indiana House honors ex-Speaker Bauer's 50-year career
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana House Speaker Patrick is about to cast his final votes as he wraps up a 50-year lawmaker career that’s made him the longest-serving member in the Legislature’s history. Fellow legislators honored the South Bend Democrat on Wednesday for his time leading the House or serving as its chief budget writer through much of the 1990s and 2000s. He clashed frequently with then-Gov. Mitch Daniels and led fellow Democrats on a five-week legislative boycott in 2011 trying to block passage of a state “right-to-work” law. Legislators recalled him as an often-combative and tough negotiator. Bauer said he believed serving in a state legislature is better than Congress because of being close to the people who lawmakers are trying to help.
WILDLIFE CENTER-TIGERS
Judge: State can check on animals at Indiana facility
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge has issued an order allowing the state to inspect a wildlife center amid its pending lawsuit that seeks to close the facility, noting alleged animal abuse. The News Tribune reports that Marion Superior Court Judge David Dreyer issued the preliminary injunction Monday following a Friday hearing. Attorney General Curtis Hill filed the lawsuit and requested the injunction Feb. 11 in an effort to shut down Charlestown’s Wildlife in Need and move the animals to court approved sanctuaries. Co-owner Tim Stark says he wasn't surprised by the ruling and that he has nothing to hide.
DEPAUW PRESIDENT
DePauw names African-American woman to be its next president
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — The DePauw University Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Lori S. White to be the next president of the western Indiana liberal arts school. The trustees announced Tuesday that White, currently the vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis, will succeed Mark McCoy on July 1. White, who is African-American, will be the first woman and the first person of color to serve as president of DePauw. Before joining Washington in 2015, White was vice president for student affairs at Southern Methodist University and associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Southern California.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-EDUCATION
Indiana lawmakers back dropping tests in teacher evaluations
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have voted to end the mandatory use of student standardized test results in teacher evaluations, dropping a requirement long opposed by teachers. The state Senate voted 50-0 Tuesday in favor of the proposal, following a unanimous vote by House members in January. The votes represent an about-face on the mandate dating from a 2011 Republican-driven education overhaul that school districts incorporate student exam results in teacher evaluations, which are used in determining merit pay raises. Bill sponsor Rep. Tony Cook says removing the requirement acknowledges the trouble with measuring teacher effectiveness based on a single student exam. The bill now goes to the governor for consideration.