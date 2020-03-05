Louisville boxing gym taking precautions to fight potential spread of coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – While a third person is being tested in Kentucky for the coronavirus, local businesses are starting to take precautions just in case there is a positive case in the area.
Jason Wallace, the owner of Title Boxing Club Louisville, takes pride in providing good boxing workouts and knowing his gym stays clean.
“Cleanliness in a gym is obviously very important because we are sweating here and we have so many people in and out throughout the day,” Wallace told WAVE 3 News.
With the CDC advising the public about the potential spread of the coronavirus, Wallace said he just wants his gym and its members to be ready to fight it.
“We want to let everyone know that we are taking precautions here,” Wallace said. “We are taking it seriously.”
In an email to members Wednesday, Wallace said the gym was taking precautionary steps to help prevent the potential spread of coronavirus and any other virus.
Members normally wipe down the bags, medicine balls and free weights after using them. Staff members spray the floor with a disinfectant and mop it after class.
Now Wallace is adding more cleaning steps to the gym’s normal routine.
“[We’re using this] Protexus sprayer,” Wallace said. “So, it's got a solution in it that's going to kill basically any and all germs that we come into contact with.”
Throughout the gym, he’s making sure nothing is missed: from medicine balls, to free weights, to the heavyweight bags.
“We want to make sure we get all of the surfaces good and clean that’s going to kill any germs that are on that bag,” Wallace said while spraying down the bags.
In the email to his members, Wallace asked people to stay home if they are feeling sick, to wash their hands before and after class, and follow any guidelines from the CDC for preventing the spread of any virus.
“We obviously want to make sure that if somehow someone could have brought it here, we’re killing it,” Wallace said.
