Louisville church group to return from Holy Land after coronavirus cuts travel plans short

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once stranded in Jerusalem by the coronavirus, members of a Louisville church are now headed home.
Twenty-one people from Louisville’s Evangel World Prayer Center are in the Holy Land for an annual tour led by head pastor Bob Rodgers.
But when their return flights were canceled by the Israeli government because of the coronavirus, they did not have a way home.
“We were all praying that God would protect us and get us home safe,” Rodgers said during an NBC interview in Jerusalem. “There’s only so much you can do. We were trying to take every precaution that we could take.”
The Jerusalem Post reported 17 Israelis have now tested positive for the coronavirus.
Between 50,000 and 100,000 are in 14-day home quarantine.
Rodgers said they made the decision to keep the group isolated on a trip to Bethlehem where eight Israelis are currently infected.
“We agreed that when we were in Bethlehem, that we weren’t going to get off the bus,” Rodgers said. “I had gone there earlier. But when we found that out, we came back through the city, nobody gets off the bus.”
On Thursday, Rodgers said Delta and United airlines agreed to re-route passengers and return them home.
The group is expected to arrive in Louisville on Friday night.
