Norton Children’s Hospital, Alpha Media partner for 11th annual Radiothon fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 11th year in a row, Norton Children's Hospital has teamed up with WAVE 3 News partners at Alpha Media for their annual Radiothon.
Radio station 99.7 DJX broadcast live from the hospital Thursday morning, interviewing families and children who have received, or are currently receiving care there.
The purpose is to raise money for the kids so they’ll have the very best care, with up-to-date, state-of-the-art technology.
“We have an amazing hospital like this in our own backyard,” radio personality Kelly K said. “You never know when you’re going to need it, and pretty much anyone who lives here either knows someone or has a personal connection to this hospital, and that’s why we continue to do this every single year.”
Norton Children’s Hospital serves nearly 180,000 kids each year.
