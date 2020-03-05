Mother’s boyfriend charged after leaving children alone in hotel for 7 hours

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A man is in jail after police say he left young children alone in a hotel.
Madison Police Department were called to the Best Way Hotel on Clifty Dr. around 7:30 Thursday morning for a report of abandoned children. Two officers found three children in the hotel room all under the age of 5.
Police say the boyfriend of the children’s mother was supposed to be watching the children while she was at work. Police found the children had been in the hotel room for nearly seven hours by themselves. After an investigation the boyfriend, 30-year-old Auktavian Pruitt, was arrested around 9 A.M. Wednesday.
Pruitt is facing three charges of neglect of a dependent. Police also found meth on him while be was being booked into the Jefferson County jail. That led to another possession charge being filed.
