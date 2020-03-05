Putnam County officials say that all people have been accounted for

Tornado damage in Putnam County March 3, 2020. (Source: Senator Paul Bailey/WVLT)
March 5, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 4:37 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Putnam County officials have updated the missing person’s list and everybody has been accounted for at this time.

A boil water advisory was issued just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

"Double Springs Utility District is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice. They are trying to isolate line leaks, while manipulating valves. Pressure fluctuations may be experienced. Please be advised this is only precautionary," the advisory said.

Cookeville officials said the tornado that hit the area was an EF-4, according to the NWS.

Jessica Clark – 30’s female

Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female

Hattie Collins – 3 to 4-year-old female

Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7-year-old female

Terry Curtis – 54-year-old male

Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s

Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3-year-old male

Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s

Todd Koehler – male in his 50s

Sue Koehler – female in her 50s

Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female

Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female

Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male

Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13-year-old female

Keith Selby – male

Cathy Selby – female

Jamie Smith – 30 to 35-year-old female

Stephanie Fields – a female in her 30s.

One person was arrested for looting, but officials did not identify the suspect.

WVLT News anchor Amanda Hara went live on the scene in Putnam County near McBroom Chapel Road.

Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.

A permanent shelter was being constructed at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Avenue.

