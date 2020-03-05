Putnam County officials say that all people have been accounted for

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Putnam County officials have updated the missing person’s list and everybody has been accounted for at this time.
A boil water advisory was issued just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
"Double Springs Utility District is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice. They are trying to isolate line leaks, while manipulating valves. Pressure fluctuations may be experienced. Please be advised this is only precautionary," the advisory said.
Cookeville officials said the tornado that hit the area was an EF-4, according to the NWS.
Jessica Clark – 30’s female
Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female
Hattie Collins – 3 to 4-year-old female
Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7-year-old female
Terry Curtis – 54-year-old male
Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s
Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3-year-old male
Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s
Todd Koehler – male in his 50s
Sue Koehler – female in her 50s
Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female
Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female
Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male
Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13-year-old female
Keith Selby – male
Cathy Selby – female
Jamie Smith – 30 to 35-year-old female
Stephanie Fields – a female in her 30s.
One person was arrested for looting, but officials did not identify the suspect.
WVLT News anchor Amanda Hara went live on the scene in Putnam County near McBroom Chapel Road.
Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.
A permanent shelter was being constructed at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Avenue.
