Ranked teams meet as No. 22 Virginia hosts No. 10 Louisville

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 54 percent of Virginia's points this season and 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Louisville, Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Louisville scoring, including 69 percent of the team's points over its last five games.