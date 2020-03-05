Rare triplet calves born in Bollinger County

SCOPUS, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a rare sight to see for one Heartland farmer who now has a set of three calves.
Well that's what happened several weeks ago when one of their cows on their cattle farm gave birth to the triplets.
It happened just east of Scopus in Bollinger County in the early part of February.
Lance Hahn and his father Larry operate and own Hahn Cattle Farm.
Larry was there the day it happened. He called his son immediately when he watched the cow give birth to triplets.
"It was pretty cold that day and the first two were small," Larry Hahn said. "She wouldn't pay any attention to them because she was interested in getting the third one out. You never see this happen."
The farmers there say this is something that is going to be the topic of conversation for a while.
"Oh it's a neat experience," Lance Hahn said. "There's a lot of ups and downs in the cattle industry and sometimes you get a little something like this and it kind of adds a little joy to your life, maybe when you've had a dead one the day before or something like that but yes it's very unique."
While this is the first time they’ve had triplets on the Hahn cattle farm, they have had several births in the past that resulted in twins.
