Report: Flu outbreak closes schools in Central Indiana

(WAVE) – In Central Indiana, the big problem impacting people’s health is not the coronavirus, it’s the flu and other similar illnesses.
NBC-affiliate WTHR reported three schools in one district closed this week because of students and staff calling out sick.
Eastern Hancock Schools outside of Indianapolis reported having more than 100 students and staff at home with illnesses.
However, one parent questioned whether parents and teachers are being overly cautious because of the coronavirus and staying home.
"I think it has a lot to do with what’s been on the news lately with coronavirus and whatnot,” Bryan Weiss said. “I was glad to see that that was something that had not made its way here.”
Students are completing lessons through the state’s new e-learning program adopted earlier this school year.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.