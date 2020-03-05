Senator Mitch McConnell defends funding for rural Kentucky schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell helped prevent rural Kentucky Schools from money from a federal program.
Schools would have different eligibility for the Rural Low-Income Schools program following a change made by the The U.S. Department of Education. But Congress was not notified of those changes; the money had also already been appropriated based on prior eligibility.
“Geography should be a class in school, not a barrier to Kentucky students’ educational opportunities,” Senator McConnell said.
Rural Low-Income Schools is one of two programs funded by the Rural Education Achievement Program (REAP). Those programs help rural schools overcome the increased expenses often caused by geographic isolation.
“With a bipartisan group of Senators, I urged the Trump administration to continue giving rural students every opportunity to learn and grow and to maintain the funding eligibility that many rural schools have come to rely on. I am pleased Secretary DeVos listened to our concerns, and I look forward to continuing to work with her to ensure members of our Commonwealth’s next generation reach their full potential” said McConnell.
The funding from these programs helps rural schools across the states to purchase supplies and make technology upgrades; expand curricular offerings, such as in reading, physical education, music, and art; provide distance learning opportunities; fund transportation; and support professional development activities.
