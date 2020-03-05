2 shooting victims taken to Audubon Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after two shooting victims were taken to a hospital.
The shooting victims were dropped off at Audubon Hospital around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
The shooting victims were transferred to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said officers were working to determine where the shooting happened.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
