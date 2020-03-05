StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

Our headline the next few days will be the changing temperatures and strong wind gusts. Buckle up for another roller coaster ride!
WARM-UP: We will enter a period of blue skies near or after 3pm. That will be enough to push us back into the 60s.
CHILL-OUT: A blast of cold air moves in tonight with strong wind gusts after midnight. Highs on Friday will struggle to get above 40 degrees with the wind chill likely staying in the 27-35° range most of the day. While a few snow flurries will be possible along/east of I-65, most will stay dry. The clouds will hold tough for much of the area with those west of I-65 standing the best chance at some blue skies before sunset.
WARM-UP: Saturday will feature a modest warming period into the 50s. We will increase that into the 60s for Sunday!
Our next decent rain chance looks to hold off until Monday afternoon or even Monday night. The video will cover all of these details + an updated look at the long range.
