StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

CHILL-OUT: A blast of cold air moves in tonight with strong wind gusts after midnight. Highs on Friday will struggle to get above 40 degrees with the wind chill likely staying in the 27-35° range most of the day. While a few snow flurries will be possible along/east of I-65, most will stay dry. The clouds will hold tough for much of the area with those west of I-65 standing the best chance at some blue skies before sunset.