Toddler shot in Bullitt County, rushed to hospital
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office confirms that a toddler was shot on Thursday in Shepherdsville. (Source: WVUE)
By Shellie Sylvestri | March 5, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 6:53 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Dean Street in Shepherdsville.

Colonel Marcus Laytham with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 3:17 p.m. Thursday.

The child was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

It is not clear if anyone will be charged.

