Toddler shot in Bullitt County, rushed to hospital

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Dean Street in Shepherdsville.
Colonel Marcus Laytham with the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 3:17 p.m. Thursday.
The child was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
The shooting is under investigation by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.
It is not clear if anyone will be charged.
