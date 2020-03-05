Veteran left in cold for hours waiting on late TARC3 ride

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a month since a pay dispute caused widespread issues for disabled TARC3 customers, and some users tell WAVE 3 News the situation isn’t getting any better.
Michael Konz said he was left for several hours without a way home on Monday night. Konz said they called TARC3 to pick him up from his doctor’s appointment around 3:30 p.m. and at 6:15 p.m., his daughter Toni Tatman got a frantic call.
“’I’m still at the doctor’s office, and I’m not sure how I’m going to get back,’” Tatman explained of her conversation with her father. “I’m like, ‘Well, what do you mean?’ He says, ‘I called TARC, it’s been several hours, I’ve spent an hour and a half on the phone, three separate times.’”
As it got darker and colder Monday, Michael's phone battery dwindled. Lunch and dinner time had passed, and he didn't have access to a bathroom.
“The trauma that he experienced was really hard for me to hear because I’m 45 minutes away at the most,” Tatman said.
She is Michael’s only child and works 45 minutes away. She is also the only one in her family that had a car able to transport her father’s wheelchair.
Tatman said a TARC3 vehicle finally showed up around 7 p.m. to pick Konz up, but she’s furious about the situation her father had to go through.
“Not leaving them out in the cold, in the dark, without dinner, and without access to a phone,” Toni said. “If it wasn't for a janitor, my dad would not have been allowed back in the building.”
Now his family wants answers, knowing the veteran battling two types of cancer depends on TARC3 to get to his appointments. After weeks of waiting sometimes up to 40 minutes on the phone, Monday was the final straw.
“I can wait, but I hope it’s on time,” Konz said while waiting on his TARC3 ride on Wednesday.
Over the past few weeks, it's been a toss-up for him.
“I learned to hurry up and wait in the Army, and this is just ridiculous,” Michael said.
A WAVE 3 News crew waited with Konz to see if his ride, called in at 3:20 p.m., would come in the 30 to 90 minutes TARC said it would take.
It showed up around 4:45 p.m.
Konz and his daughter tell WAVE 3 News they want to see something being done about wait times on the phone and the number of drivers on the road. Konz also said he knows he’s not alone in being stranded and wants to speak out for his fellow disabled neighbors.
“You really have to do more to reassure people that we are taking care of them,” Tatman said.
TARC management previously told WAVE 3 News the agency was seeing an improvement in the number of passengers not able to get a ride and that hold times for reservations were 10 minutes on average. TARC did not respond to calls for comment on Wednesday.
