Woman shot in Portland neighborhood

Woman shot in Portland neighborhood
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 26th and Bank streets around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | March 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 6:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 26th and Bank streets around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

An LMPD spokesman said when officers arrived at that location, they found a woman who had been shot. Neither her identity nor her condition was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.