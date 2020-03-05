Woman shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 26th and Bank streets around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
An LMPD spokesman said when officers arrived at that location, they found a woman who had been shot. Neither her identity nor her condition was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
