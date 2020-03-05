Women volunteer to help build new Shively home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From India to Louisville a worldwide event is uniting women.
Dozens of women grabbed their gloves and nails for International Women Build Week.
The goal of the week is to build 540 homes around the world to show the need for safe and affordable housing in our communities.
Thursday women were building interior and exterior walls on a brand new home on Boxelder Road.
"[It’s fascinating] seeing the walls go from a flat foundation to having walls on the inside and outside,” volunteer Sara Ceresa said. “I was a little nervous doing all of this, just the women because sometimes men have some really good hammering power.”
Ceresa and other volunteers, like Serena Phillips, even surprised themselves when they knocked it out of the park while learning to repair and restore a home.
"Don’t underestimate women because we’ll come back and get ya,” Phillips said.
When asked if men would have been helpful on the job, Phillips said, "Heck no look at what we’ve done so far.”
The women proved they can lay any foundation thrown their way.
A family of seven will be moving into this four-bedroom home on Boxelder Road over the summer.
