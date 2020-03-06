BCPS unveils new core values

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Schools are operating on a new set of core values.
The goal is to inspire and equip students to succeed in life.
The core values will guide the school district's decisions and actions.
Bullitt County Public Schools superintendent Jesse Bacon said, “We've done a lot of work looking inward from the board level all the way down to the building and classroom level, so we define what does district success mean? What does student success mean? And how can we ensure that students have authentic learning experiences?”
The six bullet points for those core values are:
- Students Matter Most
- Shared Accountability
- Embrace Differences
- Future Focused
- Proactive Innovation
- Service Before Self
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.