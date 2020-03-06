Coronavirus concerns cancel spring break cruise for Louisville group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just as more passengers found themselves stuck on a cruise ship Friday, and as coronavirus tests began off the coast of California, a group of Louisville moms and their sons are saying, "No thanks."
Four Louisville moms and their four sons wanted to do something really special for the boys’ senior trip, so they began planning back in the fall for a seven-night cruise, but that was well before coronavirus fears started forming.
“Maybe 10 days ago” is when Louisville mom Sheilah Pesek said her long-awaited spring break plans started changing drastically for her and three friends and their four high school seniors who have been friends for most of their lives.
“These boys are so tight,” Pesek said. “They’ll be off to college and for spring break. We wanted a fun mom/son trip.”
Pesek said they started planning months ago for the Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas cruise and were excited about checking out places like Puerto Rico and St. Maarten on spring break starting March 29.
“None of us anticipated anything like this happening,” she said.
Pesek was talking about the cruise ship coronavirus quarantines the country has seen, including a scare Friday as coronavirus tests were administered on 45 passengers and crew who came down with flu-like symptoms on the Grand Princess. That ship was held off the coast of California.
As much as the working Louisville moms want to go, they said they’re now saying, “No way.”
“The risk of getting on that ship and perhaps not being home when we need to get home,” she said. “They could miss their graduation.”
And as of Friday, they worried about the money.
“I guess we’re going to eat the money,” Pesek said.
She and her fellow moms feared losing thousands of dollars on the trip as their paperwork warned that canceling 30 days or fewer before the cruise would result in no refund.
WAVE 3 News asked Royal Caribbean if the cruise line planned any refunds or vouchers for upcoming passengers worried about coronavirus. Royal Caribbean has issued the “Cruise with Confidence” notice, which updated its cancellation policy, and now allows only 48 hours to cancel before scheduled cruises, as well as future cruise credits that will be good through 2021.
With the California cruise ship situation, cruise companies were likely fielding a lot of calls and emails. Princess Cruises also announced it was modifying its cancellation policy, giving 100-percent credits for cruises scheduled through May 31.
