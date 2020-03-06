Coronavirus: First case reported in Indiana; Gov. Holcomb declares public health emergency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a public health emergency on news that the state has reported its first possible case of the coronavirus.
Holcomb said at a news conference Friday that a man from Marion County had been diagnosed after a recent trip to Boston.
That man is in isolation, Holcomb said, adding that a total of 12 Indiana residents have been tested for the virus, and 35 others are being monitored. They are currently under quarantine. but none of them is sick.
Health officials in Indiana are urging residents not to shake hands.
Kentucky has not reported a case of coronavirus, which was first diagnosed in China in December.
