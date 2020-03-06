Deputies: Woman threatened to kill robbery victims

BROOKS, Ky. (WAVE) - Deputies have arrested a woman accused of robbing and beating two people in Bullitt County.
An arrest report says 44-year-old Laura Kustes robbed two people with a gun and a knife. The arrest report also says she beat the victims; one victim was even burned with a cigarette. The report said Kustes threatened to kill the victims if they told law enforcement.
The victims reported nearly $600 in cash and cell phones were stolen. The next day the victims learned they also had multiple other items stolen from them.
Police said it happened on December 8. Bullitt County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kustes on multiple charges including first degree robbery, assault, terroristic threatening, and unlawful imprisonment.
The arrest report says she may have been involved with another person in the robbery, but they have not been arrested at this time.
