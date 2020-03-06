Driver arrested after crash leaves one seriously injured

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A man accused of causing a crash that left a man seriously injured has been arrested.
Indiana state Police were called to a rollover crash on Interstate 65 Thursday night around 10PM. The crash was just five miles north of the Sellersburg exit.
ISP found a man from Scottsburg trapped in the rolled over vehicle. Troopers described his injuries as serious, but he’s expected to survive. He was taken by ambulance to UofL Hospital.
Police found a second wrecked vehicle just half a mile up the road from the rollover. It was registered to Jeffery Briscoe from Charlestown, Indiana. The vehicle was abandoned, had its flashers on, and looked like it was freshly wrecked.
37 year-old Jeffery Briscoe was found running down the highway four miles from his vehicle. Clark County Deputies stopped him. They said Briscoe refused all chemical and field sobriety tests.
Briscoe was arrested and charged with OWI causing injury, Fleeing the scene of a crash, and two other OWI charges.
