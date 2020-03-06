$3,000 in equipment stolen from La Chandeleur Food Truck’s new brick and mortar location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owner of Louisville’s La Chandeleur Food Truck has been working to move his mobile kitchen into a full restaurant, but just before his opening night, he’s left to try to find out who broke into his business and stole his equipment.
Kyle Thomas, the owner of La Chandeleur Food Truck, said he found his business had been broken into Thursday morning. The glass front door to the new location on Woodlawn Avenue in Beechmont was shattered.
Thomas said someone had taken $3,000 in tools and equipment, and it will cost him about $2,000 just to replace the broken door.
A wheelbarrow belonging to Thomas, which the suspect was seen on surveillance video using to steal his belongings, was also taken.
Despite his setbacks, he wants to move forward with his dream of opening La Chandeleur’s brick and mortar location.
“It's hard,” he told WAVE 3 News on Thursday. “It's been a long, hard journey itself, and it just makes it harder.”
Thomas is grateful for the neighbors rallying to support him. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the business owner replace his equipment and tools.
LMPD detectives are working to solve the crime. Anyone with information should call (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.