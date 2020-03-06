FORECAST: Much warmer weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will slowly fade away overnight tonight. The clearing sky and calmer winds will allow for lows in the 20s by morning.
Wowza! Saturday is looking good... and Sunday even better.
We’ll start with clouds fading out of the picture and giving way to plenty of sunshine. Highs will rally and push into the lower to middle 50s during the afternoon. Skies remain clear Saturday night as we slide into the 30s. Don’t forget to spring forward one hour Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday at 2 a.m.
Make outdoor plans on Sunday! Besides a few high clouds streaming in it should be a delightful day. Winds will pick up from the south warming us into the mid to upper 60s.
Active weather returns for next week with showers likely late Monday into Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible through next week. Highs look to be in the 60s most days.
