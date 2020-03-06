FORECAST: Winter returns with cloudy skies, strong winds, flurries

- TODAY: Wind gusts of 25-35 mph at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s wind and cold will be accompanied by flurries & sprinkles.
Wind gusts near 30 mph may cause visibility to be reduced at times as flurries fall. Temperatures will struggle to warm into the low 40s because of northwesterly winds & clouds.
Clouds clear tonight, allowing for temperatures to fall into the 20s!
The wind will weaken overnight. Full sunshine returns on Saturday as highs sit in the 50s. Skies remain clear Saturday night as we slide into the 30s.
Sunday looks even warmer than Saturday with highs well into the 60s. Multiple rounds of rain are expected throughout the next workweek.
