Grant County woman charged for concealing death of newborn

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Grant County is facing charges after concealing the death of her newborn
Pamela Davis, 24, was charged with abuse of a corpse and concealing the birth of an infant.
The Grant County Sheriff’s office says investigators don’t know how the baby died, but emergency crews were called to the woman’s home on Vallandingham Road last month for medical help.
Deputies say doctors weren’t sure if Davis had been raped or had given birth when she arrived at St. Elizabeth hospital in Edgewood. They say she initially refused to tell them what had happened, but later admitted she’d given birth.
They say she told them the baby’s remains were in a plastic bag and under a pile of clothes in the laundry room of her home.
Based on the Grant Couty coroner’s preliminary investigation, he said the baby was born alive.
It’s unclear if the baby died due to medical issues or other circumstances. Additional charges could be filed based on what the investigation reveals.
Deputies say it will be several weeks before the baby’s cause of death is known.
Davis is due in court on March 16.
