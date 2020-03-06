Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — If the talk about bubble teams and NCAA Tournament bids was just about the number of wins and losses it would be a simple conversation. But the Division I Men's Basketball Committee uses the NET rankings and a four-tiered “quadrant” system to determine who is in or out. And that can be confusing. The committee issues 36 at-large bids for teams that don't earn automatic invitations. The process includes using an analytical formula. Some things to know about the process leading up to the committee unveiling its 68-team bracket March 15.