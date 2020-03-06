Louisville City FC signs 16-year-old Gomez

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC signed 16-year-old Jonathan Gomez on Thursday.
“Jonathan had been on my radar for awhile, just from my experience with the youth National teams,” LouCity head coach John Hackworth said.
Jogo, as his friends call him, already has a significant amount of international experience. He has represented both the United State and Mexico in international play.
“Obviously this is my first professional contract, so I’m very excited to get started and I’ve always dreamed of becoming a professional since I was a kid,” Gomez said.
“He is a 16-year-old and at the same time, he’s a mature 16-year-old,” Hackworth said. “We feel like it’s the perfect opportunity for us to grow and really to help Jonathan reach his ultimate goal of becoming a pro for many, many years to come and playing at the highest possible level that he can.”
Gomez will be added to the roster immediately pending league and federation approval.
Louisville City FC kicks off the 2020 season on Saturday at North Carolina FC.
