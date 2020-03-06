Louisville man accused of leading police on multi-county pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville man is accused of leading police on a multi-county pursuit.
According to Kentucky State Police, a trooper saw a maroon Dodge ram speeding on Interstate 65, near the 53-mile marker, around 11:50 p.m. on March 5.
The trooper tried to stop the vehicle but the driver, identified as Justin J. Halcomb, 48, continued to drive north through Hart, LaRue and Hardin counties.
Halcomb was eventually stopped near the 93-mile marker on I-65.
Halcomb was booked into the Barren County Detention Center and charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, failure to or improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation and resisting arrest.
