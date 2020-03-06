Louisville Salvation Army squad heads to Tennessee to provide tornado relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army of Louisville has deployed a relief team to Tennessee.
The feeding unit -- along with Maj. Dean Moretz, Lt. Noah Lind and Disaster Services Coordinator Jeremy Warf -- left at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Louisville team will be serving meals and drinks from the canteen, as well as providing spiritual care and counseling to survivors and first responders.
“We were founded on helping the least, the lost and the forgotten, providing hope to those individuals,” Warf said. “We try to do that with all of our programs, and the Salvation Army is no different. We try to be that beacon of hope. It’s not just a meal and water. It’s much more than that because a lot of people don’t have anything.”
The three men are expected to spend up to 14 days in Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.