Louisville’s Real ID office holds soft opening Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They say a picture is wort a thousand words, but pictures at the Real ID office in Louisville were worth about $15.
“I am so excited to get my voluntary travel ID today," Shannon Adkins said.
The Real ID office at Bowman Field held what employees called a “soft opening” on Friday. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet called the opening a “trial phase,” intended to test the equipment and technology before the office’s grand opening.
But shortly after 8 a.m., people from across Louisville stopped in to beat the lines and trade their old licenses for new ones.
Some, like Adkins needed to be there. With a son in the military, she needed a Real ID as soon as possible to make sure she could visit him on base.
“They notice when I’m not compliant and I wanted to be able to travel on and off the bases very easily," Adkins said.
Others like Marie and Dennis Wine saw the news Friday morning and quickly organized their documents and drove over.
“We just wanted to get it over with," Dennis Wine said. “I think it was important to us because if we do decide to travel, it’s going to make it a lot easier.”
The process was easy enough for Debbie and John Sullivan too. With a vacation in the works and a trip to Frankfort sounding like a headache, they’re grateful to get it done Friday.
Dozens of Louisvillians beat the lines and encouraged others not to wait until the last minute either.
“Do it as soon as possible here because eventually the lines are going to be quite long," Marie Wine said.
Real IDs will soon replace current driver’s licenses, and will be mandatory for air travel in the U.S. starting October 1. Travelers can also use their passport. To receive a Real ID, people will have to bring a proof of identification, a proof of social security number and two proofs of address.
A KTC spokesperson did not confirm when the office’s grand opening would be. He only confirmed it should be open “in the coming weeks.” Meanwhile, employees told WAVE 3 News the office would be open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To find out more information about Real IDs, and to see which documents satisfy the different criteria click here.
